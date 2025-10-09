The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

Getting a gold star for Weber’s sustainability

Hannah Richards, Reporter
October 9, 2025
Categories:
Gavin Olson
A forklift and construction supplies waiting to be put to use outside the Dee Events Center.

Sustainability is a common goal set by large institutions like universities, but the approaches to achieve it vary widely. In 2007, Weber State University and the other universities in Utah signed the American College & University President’s Climate Commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050.

“We’re not all pursuing the same thing in the same way, which helps us to have a more rounded approach to sustainability statewide,” said Lorenzo Long, sustainability coordinator for Ogden City.

According to the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System’s, otherwise known as STARS, website, Weber State received a gold rating for their sustainability efforts along with the other top performing schools of Brigham Young University and the University of Utah.

One thing that sets Weber State apart from the other universities is its approach to funding sustainability projects.

“There’s this snowball effect where if you do the projects that have really good economic return, you can grow your savings and get some cash flow and then start supporting the things that are good to do and the right thing to do, but don’t necessarily have a financial return,” said Justin Owen, interim director of land operations at Weber State.

According to Owen, one of these projects that has a slower financial return on investment that was made possible through this snowball effect is the geothermal project at the Dee Events Center. This project involves creating ground loops that will circulate water below the earth’s surface and transfer it to a heating pump that will heat the Dee Events Center.

It’s these types of projects that are helping Weber State gain notoriety not just among other universities, but also local cities.

“That’s the model that we would really like to emulate at Ogden City is energy efficiency … while also being financially responsible,” Long said.

Weber State’s sustainability efforts have already started to pay off by moving up the date from 2050 to 2040 to reach carbon neutrality.

Long went on to say, “Weber State has done what many don’t do, and that is actually follow through,” and this is evidenced by the university being awarded the American Association of State Colleges and Universities Excellence & Innovation Award for Sustainability and Sustainable Development in 2023.

According to Transparent Utah, the University of Utah and Utah State University had the largest budgets in 2024 that were roughly four times and twice as much as Weber State’s budget. Despite this great difference in economic resources, Weber has managed to match these institutions’ sustainability ratings and save money in the process.

Despite being a commuter school, Weber State has proven they not only bleed purple, but also have a green thumb, when it comes to sustainability.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
The Weber State University women's volleyball team huddles together to discuss strategy. (Weber State Athletics)-- El equipo de volleyball femenino de Weber State University se agrupa para discutir estrategias.
Wildcat volleyball bounces back with win over Idaho State
Weber State University midfield, Brynlee Meyerhoffer (#21), kicks the ball away from an opposing player.-- Defensora de Weber State University, Brynlee Meyerhoffer (#21), patea la pelota bajo el campo lejos de una jugadora rival.
La racha de victoria del fútbol femenino llega a su fin
Weber State University Signpost Collaboration Editor Bryce Odenthall, Editor-in-Chief Nelly Hernandez and Managing Editor James Gordon stand in front of the Stewart Bell Tower.-- El editor en colaboración, La jefa editora y el Manager editor del Signpost de Weber State University en frente de la Stewart Bell Tower.
More than a Month
Avenza will be available for northern Utah listeners before the end of 2025.-- Avenza estara disponible para la audiencia del norte de Utah antes del final del 2025. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Now on air: Utah’s first bilingual radio station
Weber State University outside hitter Kaylie Ray (#12), jumps for the ball overhead to spike on the opposing team's side.-- La golpeadora opuesta de Weber State University Kaylie Ray (#12), salta en el aire para rematar la pelota al lado opuesto de la cancha.
El equipo de voleibol Wildcat se recupera con una victoria sobre Idaho State
Weber State University defender and forward, Lily Blum (#5), dribbles the ball down the field.-- Defensora y delantera de Weber State University Lily Blum (#5), dribla la pelota por el campo
Women’s soccer streak comes to an end
More in Culture
Don Salazar set to speak for Hispanic Heritage Month
Don Salazar hablara en el Mes de herencia hispana
Tai Ibrah cosplaying as the character skin Renegade from the Fortnite video game.-- Tai Ibrah, haciendo cosplay del atuendo Renegade del videojuego Fortnite
FanX 2025: El mejor lugar para los nerds
Cosplayers dressed as Ruan Mei and The Herta from the video game Honkai:Star Reil.--Cosplayers vestidas de Ruan Mei y The Herta del videojuego Honkai:Star Reil.
FanX 2025: A place to nerd out
Hundreds of vendors host booths throughout the weekend. -- Cientos de vendedores tienen cubicles por todo el fin de semana (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Fandom en FanX: un espacio para la comunidad
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police Blotter - 09/30
More in News
A poster advertising the redaction of the 27th Annual Unity Conference hosted at Weber State University.// Un poster advirtiendo acerca de como fue redactada la conferencia anual numero 27 de Unity, la cual ocurre en Weber State University
Última hora: Se realizará una conferencia tras la reciente cancelación
Avanza is the first bilingual radio station in the state of Utah. -- Avanza es la primera estación de radio bilingue del estado de Utah. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Ahora en el aire: La primera estación de radio bilingüe de Utah
Weber State University Collaboration Editor Bryce Odenthall holds up a Dominican Republican flag, Editor-in-Chief Nelly Hernandez holds up a Peruvian flag and Managing Editor James Gordon holds up a Mexican flag.-- El editor en colaboración, Bryce Odenthall sostiene una bandera de República Dominicana , La jefa editora, Nelly Hernandez, sostiene una bandera peruana y el Manager editor del Signpost, James Gordon, sostiene una bandera Mexicana, todos pertenecientes a Weber State University
Más que un solo mes: Una carta de los editores haciendo honor al legado
Social Work professor Barrett Bonella discusses the fight against censorship after Weber State University staff member told the group that they could not discuss the Unity Conference while in the building. They were only allowed to take shelter from the rain. -- Profesor de trabajo social Barrett Bonella discute acerca de su trabajo y lucha en contra de las censuras después de que un miembro de Weber State University le dijo al grupo que no podia discutir acerca de la Unity Conference mientras eaten en el edificio. (Gavin Olson/The Signpost)
Última hora: La libertad académica se pone a prueba mientras la conferencia sigue adelante
Social Work Professor Barrett Bonella speaks on Friday to an audience that had moved to Lindquist Hall because of rain at the Unity Conference: Uncensored, an event organized to protest the cancellation of the Unity Conference on censorship. (Gavin Olson/The Signpost)
Academic freedom tested as conference presses on
The Stewart Library building on the Ogden Weber State University campus where the 27th Annual Unity Conference was originally meant to be held.
Breaking News: Conference to be held after recent cancelation
About the Contributors
Hannah Richards
Hannah Richards, Culture Reporter
Gavin Olson
Gavin Olson, Photographer