League of Women Voters host an involvement event

On Sept. 27, the League of Women Voters held a civics festival meant for community engagement and learning focused on local communities and participation in local governments.

The festival had many entertainment opportunities for people in attendance, as well as booths featuring the different community organizations and even city council candidates who talked to locals about what they stand for and what they are planning to do as the future approaches.

The festival offered food for people to purchase and music played through speakers. Later in the event many city council candidates gave speeches about their plans and future approaches if elected.

This is the first event of its kind that the League has put on and it was set up with a main strip of the booths and then some activities separated off to the side, but the main focus was on this landing strip style of tabling.

“Politics is intimidating,” said Gina Timmerman, one of the main organizers of the event for the League of Women Voters, “I’ve been trying to do this for years … I actually think the city should be hosting something for municipal elections, you should be trying to engage with the public.”

Timmerman went on to talk about expenses for even trying to use a public space to host an event like this and the difficulties the League of Women Voters ran into.

“If you try to do something with Ogden City, for example, you’re gonna get hit with event insurance. I’m a private person wanting to do a public event in my community, but I personally have to cough up $150 to $300 to use the gym at Marshall White,” Timmerman said. “That doesn’t seem right, we already paid for these buildings as taxpayers, they belong to us as citizens, and yet it’s very, very difficult to use them.”

The League took some time to find somewhere to host the event and chose an outside park venue because it was cheaper and allowed for more people to participate and mingle amongst the booths.

Timmerman explained the goal the League of Women Voters wanted for this and future events, saying, “That is where you get your feet wet … for us, the mission is to bring people to the information and the issues, and you’re smart enough to figure it out for yourself.”

Many organizations showed up with booths, some of them being, Parents Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Weber-Davis, the Ogden Nature Center, Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music and Mormon Women for Ethical Government.

Amongst these organizations were multiple city council candidates that are attempting to house one of the four seats that are vacant this coming election. Among these were Kevin Lundell, Flor Lopez and Heath Satow, all of which were invited by the League of Women Voters to come to the event and be interviewed by the people.

“If someone’s gonna do the work on an event like this where we get so many different groups out to support a civic engagement, then we need to support whether you’re a candidate or an elected representative,” Lundell said. “So it was a yes for me … It’s just an opportunity to talk with people and let them know my views… and what I think I can bring to Ogden City Council.”

Many of the candidates were able to prepare a short speech to give to those who attended the event and talk about issues that meant a lot to them and what they intend to do if they were elected.

“Get engaged. Know your city council, know the information,” Lopez said. “People want change and want to be engaged but as a city we don’t share that information… so it’s more awareness.”

There were many people who showed their passion for the event through their support of these organizations through attendance and participation during the event. The League of Women Voters has said they are not stopping with just this one and mentioned there will be other events coming soon.