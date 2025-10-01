Breaking News: Weber State censors conference on censorship

The two-day Unity Conference, focused on censorship, has been canceled. The committee in charge of the event sent out an email to inform conference collaborators, the email stated, “We are writing to share the difficult news that we have made the decision to cancel the Unity Conference 2025, Redacted: Navigating the Complexities of Censorship, which was scheduled for October 2nd and 3rd at Weber State University.”

The conference was to be hosted at the Stewart Library and D2 building at the Davis Campus. The conference was set to include panel discussions, workshops and a screening of Banned Together, a film about book banning.

In an email sent to university President Brad Mortensen, professor Richard Price said, ​​”Little did I expect that the university would censor the content of the conference to the point at which I could no longer ethically participate.”

In HB 261, regarding Equal Opportunity Initiatives, institutions of higher education are prohibited from establishing or maintaining an office that engages in certain practices regarding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.

“I’m writing to provide clarity on how the Unity Conference and programming across Student Access & Success operate in light of HB 261 (Utah Code 53B-1-118),” Jessica Oyler, the vice president of student access and success, said in an email sent to the Unity Conference committee. “The intent here is not to suggest that operating this way is ideal, as I know there are strong feelings about the legislation itself, but rather to be transparent about how we are operationalizing the law.”

Roughly 120 people registered, half of whom were conference organizers and presenters, Bryan Magaña, public relations director said in an email. The event was free and open to the public.

“After careful consideration of concerns raised by conference planners and participants, we have determined we cannot in good conscience deliver the high-quality, meaningful experience that our community expects and deserves,” sent from an email signed from the Co-chairs of the 27th Annual Unity Conference, which was boldly crossed out.

In a blog post, published shortly after the conference was announced to be cancelled, Price said administrators decided to block information that suggested censorship was the result of a partisan strategy.

“I, a political scientist, was told not to talk about politics,” Price said. “In other words I was ordered to lie to my colleagues, students and the general public.”

