The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

Breaking News: Weber State censors conference on censorship

Alfonso Rubio, James Gordon, and Kyle Greenawalt
October 1, 2025
Categories:

The two-day Unity Conference, focused on censorship, has been canceled. The committee in charge of the event sent out an email to inform conference collaborators, the email stated, “We are writing to share the difficult news that we have made the decision to cancel the Unity Conference 2025, Redacted: Navigating the Complexities of Censorship, which was scheduled for October 2nd and 3rd at Weber State University.”

The conference was to be hosted at the Stewart Library and D2 building at the Davis Campus. The conference was set to include panel discussions, workshops and a screening of Banned Together, a film about book banning.

In an email sent to university President Brad Mortensen, professor Richard Price said, ​​”Little did I expect that the university would censor the content of the conference to the point at which I could no longer ethically participate.”

In HB 261, regarding Equal Opportunity Initiatives, institutions of higher education are prohibited from establishing or maintaining an office that engages in certain practices regarding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.

“I’m writing to provide clarity on how the Unity Conference and programming across Student Access & Success operate in light of HB 261 (Utah Code 53B-1-118),” Jessica Oyler, the vice president of student access and success, said in an email sent to the Unity Conference committee. “The intent here is not to suggest that operating this way is ideal, as I know there are strong feelings about the legislation itself, but rather to be transparent about how we are operationalizing the law.”

Roughly 120 people registered, half of whom were conference organizers and presenters, Bryan Magaña, public relations director said in an email. The event was free and open to the public.

“After careful consideration of concerns raised by conference planners and participants, we have determined we cannot in good conscience deliver the high-quality, meaningful experience that our community expects and deserves,” sent from an email signed from the Co-chairs of the 27th Annual Unity Conference, which was boldly crossed out.

In a blog post, published shortly after the conference was announced to be cancelled, Price said administrators decided to block information that suggested censorship was the result of a partisan strategy. 

“I, a political scientist, was told not to talk about politics,” Price said. “In other words I was ordered to lie to my colleagues, students and the general public.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Leer en Español aquí.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Weber State University's current Editor-in-Chief for The Signpost, Nelly Hernandez.
Carta del Editor
Professor of Spanish and translation at Weber State University, Electra Gamon Fielding.-- Profesora de español y traducción en Weber State University, Electra Gamon Fielding.
Semana de Traducción: Weber State le muestra su apreciación a los traductores
Hundreds of vendors host booths throughout the weekend. -- Cientos de vendedores tienen cubicles por todo el fin de semana (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Fandom en FanX: un espacio para la comunidad
Weber State University volleyball team huddled together on the court.-- El equipo de volleyball de Weber State se agrupa en la cancha.
Weber State derrota a Northern Colorado
Weber State University volleyball team huddled together on the court.-- El equipo de volleyball de Weber State se agrupa en la cancha.
Weber Volleyball takes down Northern Colorado
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Reporte Policial - 09/30
More in News
Weber State University running back Davion Godley (#25), makes a run with the ball down the field as University of California, Davis players run after him.-- Corredor de Weber State Davion Godley (#25), hace un recorrido con el balón meintras los jugadores de la Universidad de California Davis lo persiguen.
Los Wildcats cometen errores en el inicio de la conferencia de Big Sky
Weber State University's men's soccer team prays before the game starts.-- El equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber State University hace una oración antes de que el partido empiece.
Weber men’s soccer are undefeated champions
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police Blotter - 09/30
The OGX bus pulls up to Shepherd Union Station at Weber State University.-- Elementary School bus OGX se acerca a la Sheperd Union Station en Weber State University.
OPINIÓN: La caída de UTA
Weber State University's translation writer at The Signpost, Luna Malagon Solorano.-- Escritora de traducción de Weber State University en "The Signpost" Luna Malagon Solorano
Introducción al grupo de traducción 2025-26
Tomas Paraizo prepares to kick the ball.-- Tomas Paraizo se prepara para patear la pelota
El equipo masculino de fútbol son campeones sin una sola derrota
About the Contributors
Alfonso Rubio
Alfonso Rubio, News Editor
James Gordon
James Gordon, Managing Editor
Kyle Greenawalt
Kyle Greenawalt, News Reporter