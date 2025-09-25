Weber Hall of Fame welcomes five new inductees

During halftime of the Weber State University vs Butler University football game, five Wildcat sports legends were inducted into the Weber State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Taron Johnson, Football – 2014 to 2017

The first inductee is Taron Johnson, a zero-star wide receiver recruit from Sacramento, California. He arrived after head coach Jody Sears was fired for a four win, 19 loss record. New coach Jay Hill, formerly Utah’s defensive backs coach, immediately moved Johnson to cornerback.

As a freshman, Johnson ranked tenth in the Big Sky with nine pass breakups despite the Wildcats’ two win, 10 loss season. In 2015, he earned All-Big Sky honorable mention, set a school record with 12 breakups, and helped Weber post its first winning season since 2010. He matched that record in 2016, becoming the school’s all-time leader and earning All-Big Sky second-team honors as the Wildcats returned to the playoffs.

In 2017, Johnson was Big Sky Defensive MVP, a consensus First-Team All-American, and a team captain as Weber claimed its first of four straight conference titles. He remains the program’s career leader in pass breakups and was named Weber State Male Athlete of the Year. Invited to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, he became the last Wildcat drafted to the NFL, going to the Buffalo Bills in the fourth round in 2018.

In 2023, Johnson earned All-Pro honors as the NFL’s highest-paid nickelback.

Carla Taylor, Women’s Basketball – Player 1980 to 1984 | Coach 1989 to 2011

Carla Taylor played for the Weber State women’s basketball team from 1980 to 1984 and was also a member of the Weber State track team, but Taylor’s legacy doesn’t come from the court, but from the sideline.

Taylor was hired as the head coach of the women’s basketball team in 1988, a position she held until 2011. When she was hired at 26 years old, she was one of the youngest head coaches in Division I.

Taylor helped produce 23 All-Big Sky First Team Selections and five District 7 Kodak All-Americans. She is Weber State’s all-time leader in wins with 308 and fourth in Big Sky Conference history in career conference wins with 180.

She led the Wildcats to their only two Big Sky championships in 2002 and 2003.

Taylor now serves as the color commentator for home Weber State women’s basketball games on ESPN+.

Linsey McFarland, Soccer – 2003 to 2006

Linsey McFarland was named to two All-Big Sky First Teams during her time on the women’s soccer team. She was also a part of two Big Sky Tournament champions, including in 2005, when the Wildcats defeated nationally ranked Brigham Young University in the first round of the national tournament.

McFarland is the all-time leader in school history in points with 65 and goals scored with 25. She also ranks second in assists with 15.

Kelsey Chugg, Women’s Golf – 2011 to 2013

Kelsey Chugg recorded 13 top-20 finishes while on the women’s golf team, including nine top-10s and six top-fives.

As a senior, she was named to the All-Big Sky First Team and finished 12th at the Big Sky Conference Championships that season.

Following her time at Weber State, Chugg went on to win six Utah Women’s Amateur Championships.

Rico Washington, Men’s Basketball – 1987 to 1989

Rico Washington was selected to two All-Big Sky First Teams and led the Big Sky in rebounds for those two seasons of men’s basketball.

Washington is still Weber State’s all-time leader in field goal percentage with 58.5 percent, ranks second in school history in scoring average with 21.0 and fifth in career rebound average with 10.6.

Washington died in 1993 at the age of 28. He died from a stroke after playing in a summer league basketball game.

