Dining with the ‘Cats on campus

For students, getting a bite to eat on campus between classes can be convenient, create a space to relax and meet new people all while enjoying a meal together.

On campus dining is a staple for any college and is widely used for different reasons. Micah Ortega, a Weber State University student, said he chooses to dine on campus due to the convenience of it.

Ortega is on a meal plan that provides him with meal swipes. Meal swipes are provided by Weber State’s meal plans, which give students a pass for breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the day.

“There’s also a lot of good quality dining options,” said Emalthia Mitchell, another student on a meal plan. “I mean, Waldo’s Grill, and we’ve got the Qdoba, but then we also got Einstein Bros. Bagels.”

Each of these restaurants are located in the Shepherd Union building and are open Monday through Friday. Waldo’s Grill is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Qdoba from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Einstein Bros. Bagels from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are closed on weekends.

Ease of access is just one part of dining. The discerning diner could oftentimes be aiming for a healthier meal or have a specific dietary restriction.

“I think there’s lots of healthy stuff,” Mitchell said. “I have a friend with a dietary restriction and I remember we went to The Den together. They have a specific non-gluten and non-dairy section that she takes advantage of.”

Some students also feel the meal plans themselves are worth the cost, as they provide meal swipes and dining dollars.

“I’d say it’s pretty worth it,” Weber student Kaitlyn Zobell said.

On campus dining can provide an opportunity for small savings that add up over time.

If a student were to buy a 21oz fountain drink from Waldo’s Grill for $2.19, five days a week, it would be comparatively cheaper to $2.49 for the same size drink at a local Jimmy John’s. This could potentially save a student $1.50 per week, or $6 per month.

For more savings, this can be compounded on top of Weber Deals, such as 10% off with a Wildcard at Cold Stone Creamery, Corner Bakery Cafe and All About Tacos, all located in Ogden.

Weber Deals are not limited to food and can also be used for leisure at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper for $3 off General Admission, and fashion with Reborn Vintage in Ogden also offering 10% off. These can add up to large amounts of money saved for a financially savvy student over the course of their academic year.

While saving money could be an incentive, sustainability and community efforts also have the potential to sway students towards on campus dining. Weber State University Dining hosts the Helping Hands Fundraiser which supports the Weber Cares Pantry, where 100% of the proceeds go directly to fighting food insecurity.

Partnership with local vendors is common, such as Stoneground, Wasatch Meats, Charlie’s Produce and Farr’s Ice Cream.

Feedback on campus dining is always encouraged via the Culinary Student Council, a space where students can help shape the future of dining on campus and guide decisions with their input.

The feedback provided is used to balance cost and quality when planning menus, where trend information and historical data is gathered to find out what students, faculty, staff and visitors all prefer.

Despite having to address many concerns such as rising food costs, supplier shortages and the economy, there are still plans for residential and retail renovations to improve on campus dining and create more places for students to gather.

If a student is not satisfied with what is available on campus, or just values the variety in off campus dining locations, there are options near campus for them to consider.

At 3658 Harrison Blvd., a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop lies as a possible alternative.

However, it is affected by the OGX bus route, which blocks left-hand turns onto 37th Street.

“I think the OGX definitely restricts the amount of customers that we get,” said Mitchell Hansen, manager of the Jimmy John’s location. Not only could this be depriving the location of potential customers, but it can also be inconvenient for students who may want a healthy place to eat, given the menu primarily consists of sandwiches, wraps and salads.

Student engagement also plays a role in on campus dining, oftentimes encouraged through events such as Late-Night Breakfast and Culinary Pop-ups featuring new flavors.

Starting in October, student groups will be working closer with Weber State University Dining to plan and lead these events. A monthly promotion calendar is used so students don’t miss out and have an event to attend at their leisure. This is also a way for students to expose themselves to cultural opportunities through food that they might not have experienced before.

More information on Weber State University Dining can be found at https://weber.sodexomyway.com/en-us/ where visitors can view hours of operation and meal plan options.

Leer en Español aquí.