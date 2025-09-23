The Student News Site of Weber State University

U of who? Weber shuts down Utah team

Brayson Brown, Assistant Editor
September 23, 2025
Haven di Atene
Weber State University hockey forward Simon Verschuere (#11) tries to get the puck from a University of Utah Defenseman.

The Weber State University hockey club faced off against the University of Utah on Sept. 19.

Things started off on the right foot for Weber with forward Caden Hunter scoring the game’s first goal six minutes into the game. The Wildcats accumulated 13 shots on goal in the first period.

With all those shots being poured onto the Ute’s goalie, Weber knocked in two goals, with forward Carter Merritt scoring at the 8:03 mark and defender Aiden Thede scoring with only 55 seconds left in the first period.

Utah was not looking to be shut out in the first period and scored with just five seconds left to end the period at 3–1 in favor of the Wildcats.

The second period was when the game began to get physical, as two in-state opponents went at it in a battle on the ice, with both teams receiving two power plays, but neither team could capitalize on the extra man advantage.

The Utes started the period strong with a goal three minutes into the period to push the Weber advantage to only one goal. Both teams kept getting chances right in front of the net, but neither could put the puck in the back of the net, and the score after two periods was 3–2.

The third period was action-packed, as both teams peppered the opposing goalie with 11 shots each. With 14 minutes left in the game, Weber forward Makar Klochkov took matters into his own hands and shot the puck into the back of the Utah goal to obtain a 4–2 advantage for the Wildcats. Utah was not about to back down, and scored with 6:45 left in the game.

Weber then pushed back against the desperate pressure from the Utes, as they tried to tie the game up and force overtime in Ogden. Weber State goalie Trey Hirschfield wouldn’t let that happen and had 30 saves on the night and made countless 1v1 saves to hold onto the victory for the Wildcats with a score of 4–3. Hirschfield credited his saves to his work ethic.

“I have had a routine ever since I was a little kid. Been playing goalie for a while, so I get here two and a half hours early and visualize the game. I throw a racket ball against the wall. Most of it is just practice,” Hirschfield said.

The Wildcats are now 3–0 on the season after the victory over the U of U.

Leer en Español aquí.

