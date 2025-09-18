Weber State women’s soccer falls to UVU in intrastate matchup

Weber State University’s women’s soccer team could not hold onto their initial lead against Utah Valley University and lost at home in Ogden, by a score of 4–3 on Sept. 15.

As day turned to night at Wildcat Field, the Wolverines scored three second-half goals to overturn the 3–1 advantage Weber held at the hour mark. It was an end-to-end affair with 33 attempts on goal throughout the game between the two sides, 14 coming from the Wildcats and 19 from UVU. In the end, Valley forward Nixan Jackson proved decisive and finished the game off with her winning goal in minute 81. Wildcat goalkeeper Lauren Butorac, despite the loss, gave her team a platform in the match with 8 saves.

Weber started the game on the front foot and opened the scoring in minute 20 through forward Grace Kirby. Wildcat midfielder Tenzi Knowles drove down the right wing and delivered a hooked cross toward the penalty spot, and after taking a bounce, the ball made its way to Kirby, who stuck out a left leg and prodded the ball past UVU keeper Leah Wolf.

Kirby and Knowles connected again to double Weber’s advantage less than 3 minutes later as Kirby turned provider and Knowles got on the scoresheet. For the Wildcats’ second, Kirby’s trickery in the right side of the box allowed her to work the ball onto her left foot and find Knowles, who launched the finish into the top right corner with her laces.

Less than a minute later, the Wolverines showed life in the attack when UVU midfielder Jacey Wood’s corner kick found Valley forward Sadie Beardall, who finished without error to bring the score to 2–1 and begin their comeback effort.

Just over 10 minutes into the second half, Weber scored their third and final goal of the night. Kirby sprinted down the left wing and picked out fellow Wildcat forward Sammie Sofonia with a low cross into the box. Sofonia opened her body and moved the ball onto her right foot with the first touch, and this brought her the space needed to rattle the ball off the crossbar and back down into the goal for 3–1.

It was at this point that Weber head coach Kyle Christensen believed his team faltered in certain defensive situations, like free kicks and corners, despite strides of improvement having been made in that regard throughout the course of the season so far.

“It’s unfortunate that it was not our night in terms of defending,” Christensen said. “We weren’t sharp enough in those moments, and we paid the price for it.”

During a Utah Valley corner kick in minute 64, the Wolverines again cut the Wildcats’ advantage to one goal at 3–2 as UVU forward Ruby Hladek’s delivery fell to Valley midfielder Marie Quentel, who scored from close range.

Less than 5 minutes later, Weber saw their lead fully erased from yet another Wolverine corner kick. Quentel, on this occasion, took on the passing responsibility and crossed to Wolverine forward Kate Shirts, who scored the equalizer.

With under 10 minutes left to play, Valley forward Faith Webber slipped Jackson into the box with a grounded pass, allowing her to find her finish and cement the final score at 4–3.

Wildcat midfielder Simone Packer, playing 58 minutes throughout the match, controlled the midfield for parts of the game and saw positive things from her team.

“I think our team did really good,” Packer said. “It should just light a fire under us to do better in the next game. There was a lot of good things we did in this game … but we could have played better.”

Christensen acknowledged the negative aspects of the performance but believes his team is “still moving in the right direction” and remains optimistic.

“I thought we, overall, should’ve gotten more out of the game,” Christensen said. “But, there was a lot of positives we’ll take from that and also a lot that we’ll learn on defending a lead and things of that nature.”

The Wildcats will take their overall record of (4–4–0) to Riverside, California, to play California Baptist University on Sept. 18.