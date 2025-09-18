The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
From tutee to tutor: A culture of giving back

Kyle Greenawalt, Reporter
September 18, 2025
Norlito Ranchez/The Signpost Archives
Charlie Vasquez (left) gives constructive feedback to Wyatt Jacobson (right) on an English paper at the Tutoring Center.

Part of Weber State University’s mission statement is to “nurture student success through a supportive environment.” The Academic Support Centers and Programs aid in this with their tutoring centers. Being tutored and becoming a tutor is just one example of how community is upheld at Weber State.

The tutoring center is both a resource for students who are looking to provide support to fellow Wildcats and for those who may need assistance or more understanding in courses that are giving them issues. Weber State has many different options available for students who need help and who want to become a tutee.

There are many options to find a tutor through the Weber State website, weber.edu/tutoring, from the Ogden tutoring center to learning support options. Searching tutoring options on the website will give students access to locations and information that can help them find a tutor that best fits their needs.

While on the Weber State tutoring webpage, students can select an ideal tutoring location, as well as options for what courses or subjects they may get help with. There are also options for drop-in hours and information on what to expect upon arrival.

“Tutoring offers me the chance to experience diverse assignments, enhancing my problem-solving skills and academic breadth,” Kevin Bell, a computer science tutor, said in his testimonial on the tutoring webpage.“It’s a stimulating learning journey. Additionally, helping students overcome academic hurdles and witnessing their progress is deeply rewarding.”

All tutoring sign-ups are done through Starfish, which is a system designed to help students keep their personal information private.

If a student wants to be particular about the qualifications of their tutor, schedules and mini profiles are available for the different tutors at the different locations.

There are necessary qualifications that a tutor must have to receive the benefits provided by the tutoring centers for being a tutor. Becoming a tutor is a process that can be completed by those who have completed a course they wish to tutor with at least a B-plus to help show proficiency in understanding.

“In my opinion, students leave the tutoring session feeling a bit more confident both with the material and their college experience in general. In tutoring and peer education, we try to really put the student more in the driver’s seat,” said Sarah Taylor, the Ogden Learning Center coordinator, who is also being tutored currently as well. “I think there’s also an element where people think it’s just sometimes easier just to do it by themselves. When, in my experience, as someone who was a tutor and then got to it or even is still getting tutored, I find that it’s actually a lot easier if you’re getting that support and that help.”

All tutors are required to complete a training that is sanctioned by the College Reading and Learning Association. Tutors have the opportunity to help get experience assisting students review what they were taught in class as well as some financial compensation for their time invested.

Tutor applications can be found at weber.edu/tutoring/want-to-be-a-tutor.html.

Leer en Español aquí.

