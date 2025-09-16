Men’s hockey starts the season with two wins

Weber State University men’s hockey opened up the 2025-26 season with two victories against in-state opponents Utah Valley University and Utah State University.

In the first game against Utah Valley on Sept. 12, Weber State was able to assert dominance against the Wolverines. The Wildcat attack was overwhelming for UVU, as Weber put in 17 goals and won with a score of 17–0.

Then came the game against Utah State on Sept. 13. Weber faced Utah State in last season’s opener where the Aggies spoiled the opener by coming into Ogden and winning convincingly 4–1. With a new season, reaps new results.

“You know they’re a really good team over there. It’s always bragging rights against them,” senior forward Cory Mater said.

Weber opened up the game by scoring a goal within the first few minutes of the game to take a 1–0 lead. The game then turned into a battle of physicality with both teams receiving power plays. It was Weber who had the efficiency in front of the net, adding two more goals to the tally to hold a 3–0 advantage after the first period.

The second period was controlled by the Aggies. During this matchup, Utah State fought back and put in two goals of their own to Weber’s one; the score was 4–2 going into the final period. Goalkeeper Owen Yancey put in a shift, saving multiple shots and keeping the Wildcats ahead.

The final period was a landslide in Weber’s favor. The team wasn’t satisfied with the two goal advantage and poured in four more to convincingly dominate the Aggies 8–2.

“I think just coming out and especially pumping UVU yesterday just gave us the confidence to come in and realize that if we stick to our game we could kind of rule anybody,” Mater said.

Weber will now prepare for next weekend to go up against the University of Utah on Sept. 19, and South Dakota State University on Sept. 20.

Leer en Español aquí.