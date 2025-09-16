The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

Going behind the scenes of Studio 76

Skylar Wolfe, Reporter
September 16, 2025
Categories:
A.J. Handley
Guest speaker and former Weber State University graduate, Dustin Bessire, spoke with studio 76 members about screenwriting. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)

Studio 76 is one of Weber State University’s co-curricular media companies. It was founded as a multi-cam news broadcasting organization that transitioned into short films and other related creative projects.

The Studio uses lots of different equipment for different projects, as well as providing spaces for students and employees to work, such as the Cat Cave.

“It’s basically an editing room where we have several different Macs that people can come in and edit either audio or video or what have you. We have staff members in here helping them with that,” said Coleton Zimmerman, executive operations manager for Studio 76.

Another part of Studio 76 is the Foley Room, a place where staff can go record audio and sound effects for their short films and other projects.

“Also, we have a keyboard in there that allows you to make music, so you can also write a score for your own film. We have a podcast studio and a DIY studio …,” Zimmerman said. “We help run those spaces, let people into those spaces and help them if there’s any issues.”

Technical Director of Studio 76 Ryan Doying explained that to be on the studio staff, one must be a full-time student and be enrolled in the studio’s class.

“You’re assigned groups in order to create a project. You make films, really anything with Studio 76. You can do film, audio… It’s a very wide range of anything that is media-adjacent, which gives that fun flexibility,” Doying said.

Zimmerman said that there are levels to Studio 76’s courses, and in every different course, there is a different level of gear that the students or staff have access to.

“Beginner’s courses only have access to the beginner cameras and the beginning audio kits and stuff like that,” Zimmerman said. “As you progress, you can have access to higher-level gear, like our red camera, which is a film industry standard type camera that’s a little bit more on the expensive side. We only offer those to certain students once they’re higher up in the courses.”

Studio 76 is described as a very welcoming environment for students interested in podcasting or audio production.

“If we have students who are interested in getting involved, we’re always looking for people on set who want to be there, who want to learn, no matter what set it is. If they’re interested in podcasting or audio production, we’ve got a home for them,” said Aaron Atkins, Ph.D., assistant professor of digital media and journalism. “We’ve got things that we’re working on that they can get involved in. If they’re interested in filmmaking, same thing. If they’re interested in broadcasting, same thing … But really, just come down, get involved.”

Leer in Español aquí.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Annabelle Muster, who works in the Weber Cares Pantry welcomes in students Naomi Villanueva and Zulufa Kabuoo.-- Anabelle Muster, la cual trabaja en la despensa de Weber Cares le da la bienvenida a la nueva estudiante Naomi Villanueva y Zulufa Kabuoo
Weber Cares Pantry offers more than just food
The most recognizable piece of a mariachi outfit is the sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)--La parte mas reconocible de la vestimenta de un mariachi es su sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
How Weber State celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
The Weber State University Esports club all playing "Valorant" on PC systems.-- El club de eSports de la Universidad de Weber State juega "Valorant" en los sistemas de computadora
El equipo de eSports de Weber: Los jugadores tienen tácticas
The Weber State University Esports club all playing "Valorant" on PC systems.-- El club de eSports de la Universidad de Weber State juega "Valorant" en los sistemas de computadora
Weber State eSports team: Gamers got game
The most recognizable piece of a mariachi outfit is the sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)--La parte mas reconocible de la vestimenta de un mariachi es su sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Como Weber State celebra el mes de Herencia Hispana
Weber State University men's soccer team walking off the field after their Nationals victory in Texas.// El equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber State University caminando fuera del campo despues de su victoria nacional en Texas.
El fútbol masculino de los Wildcats gana dos partidos dentro del estado
More in Campus Community
Phi Gamma Lambda pose for a photo in front of their booth at the Weber State University Block Party.-- Phi Gamma Lambda posa para una foto en frente de su cubículo en la Weber State University Block Party.
Wildcats living the Greek life
Booths lining the space between Elizabeth Hall and Wattis Business Building.
Block Party welcomes fall students
Presenters and students sit in a classroom for a presentation day.-- Presentadores y los estudiantes se sientan en una clase para el día de las presentaciones.
CATapult Scholarship: Getting students to the end
Students' head together to the Wildcat Shuttle
The scoop on scholarships: Where to find them
The first Weber State University football home game will be Sept. 20, against Butler University. (AJ Handley/The Signpost// El primer juego de football en casa sera jugado el 20 de Septiembre en contra de Butler Univesity
Weber State Pride: Community, traditions and support
Weber State University's current Editor-in-Chief for The Signpost, Nelly Hernandez.
Letter from the editor: New year, new logo
More in Clubs/Organizations
Davis Rasmussen (#95) lines up against Southern Utah defenders on Nov. 13, 2021.// Davis Rasmussen (#95) alineado en contra de los defensores de Southern Utah University el 13 de Noviembre del 2021.
Big Sky welcomes two Utah schools
Presenters and students in the classroom for American Literature.// Presentadores y estudiantes en una aula de clases para literatura americana.
La conferencia número 40 de literatura de licenciados invita a Bret Anthony Johnston
Weber State University Women's Soccer Midfield Samantha Kearns (17) dribbles the ball down the field as fellow teammates stand nearby to defend the ball.// Jugadora central de futból feminino de Weber State Samantha Kearns (17) driblea la pelota por el campo mientras sus compañeras defienden la pelota alrededor de ella.
A new era begins for Weber State women’s soccer
Matt Moulding jams and sings during Vaseline the Band's performance at "In the Fish Bowl" on Feb. 21.// Matt Moulding disfruta y canta durante la presentación de Vaseline en "In a Fish Bowl"
Wildcat Radio gears up for KWCR Fest 2025
Emily Ruhl and a referee watch the batter as the pitched ball flies past her during the April 2022 softball season.
Women's softball opens conference play 2–1
Weber State University students and community members attend the 2021 Block Party on Sept. 3, 2021.// Estudiantes de la Universidad de Weber State y miembros de la comunidad atienden la "Block Party" el 3 de September, 2021.
Colaborando en el campus con los co-curriculares
About the Contributors
Skylar Wolfe, Culture Reporter
A.J. Handley
A.J. Handley, Photography Co-Editor