Going behind the scenes of Studio 76

Studio 76 is one of Weber State University’s co-curricular media companies. It was founded as a multi-cam news broadcasting organization that transitioned into short films and other related creative projects.

The Studio uses lots of different equipment for different projects, as well as providing spaces for students and employees to work, such as the Cat Cave.

“It’s basically an editing room where we have several different Macs that people can come in and edit either audio or video or what have you. We have staff members in here helping them with that,” said Coleton Zimmerman, executive operations manager for Studio 76.

Another part of Studio 76 is the Foley Room, a place where staff can go record audio and sound effects for their short films and other projects.

“Also, we have a keyboard in there that allows you to make music, so you can also write a score for your own film. We have a podcast studio and a DIY studio …,” Zimmerman said. “We help run those spaces, let people into those spaces and help them if there’s any issues.”

Technical Director of Studio 76 Ryan Doying explained that to be on the studio staff, one must be a full-time student and be enrolled in the studio’s class.

“You’re assigned groups in order to create a project. You make films, really anything with Studio 76. You can do film, audio… It’s a very wide range of anything that is media-adjacent, which gives that fun flexibility,” Doying said.

Zimmerman said that there are levels to Studio 76’s courses, and in every different course, there is a different level of gear that the students or staff have access to.

“Beginner’s courses only have access to the beginner cameras and the beginning audio kits and stuff like that,” Zimmerman said. “As you progress, you can have access to higher-level gear, like our red camera, which is a film industry standard type camera that’s a little bit more on the expensive side. We only offer those to certain students once they’re higher up in the courses.”

Studio 76 is described as a very welcoming environment for students interested in podcasting or audio production.

“If we have students who are interested in getting involved, we’re always looking for people on set who want to be there, who want to learn, no matter what set it is. If they’re interested in podcasting or audio production, we’ve got a home for them,” said Aaron Atkins, Ph.D., assistant professor of digital media and journalism. “We’ve got things that we’re working on that they can get involved in. If they’re interested in filmmaking, same thing. If they’re interested in broadcasting, same thing … But really, just come down, get involved.”

