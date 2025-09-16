The Student News Site of Weber State University

Wildcats survive against Cowboys: First win of the season

Gavin Nelson, Editor
September 16, 2025
Weber State Athletics/Robert Casey
Weber State University quarterback Jackson Gilkey (#2) runs with the ball in an attempt to avoid being tackled.– El quarterback de Weber State University Jackson Gilkey (#2) corre con la pelota en un intento de evitar ser tacleado.

The Weber State University football team survived a late-game comeback by the McNeese State University Cowboys on the evening of Sept. 13 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to win their first game of the 2025 season.

McNeese started with the ball, but the drive ended two and a half minutes later, when Cowboys quarterback Jake Strong threw an interception to Weber State senior safety Angel King.

In the Wildcat’s first drive, they gained one yard and punted the ball away. McNeese drove down the field to the Weber 21-yard line, where they attempted a 38-yard field goal, but it sailed left, leaving the game scoreless.

On the Wildcats’ next drive, after a 1-yard rush by sophomore running back Davion Godley, sophomore quarterback Jackson Gilkey threw the ball between two McNeese defenders to find senior wide receiver Jayleen Record for a 75-yard touchdown. After another punt from the Cowboys, the first quarter ended 7–0 in favor of the Wildcats.

In the second quarter, Gilkey pulled the ball on a read option and ran the ball 50 yards to give Weber a 14–0 lead.

McNeese followed up on their next drive with a 68-yard run from running back Bryce Strong to make it a one-score game.

After trading punts, Weber State drove down to the McNeese 20-yard line, where, on second down, Gilkey was rushed out of the pocket and tried to throw the ball to Record, but the ball was intercepted by Cowboys cornerback Javon Davis.

The Wildcats recovered, however, stopping the Cowboys on fourth down. After getting the ball back, Weber drove down the field to the McNeese 10-yard line, but on third down, Godley was stopped short of the first down marker.

The Wildcats sent out senior kicker Sloan Calder to make it a ten-point game, but before he kicked the ball, holder Peyton Beck tossed the ball to Calder, who ran it in for his first career touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 21–7 lead at the half.

The third quarter started with a Wildcat three-and-out, followed by a McNeese 57-yard touchdown pass from Jake Strong to senior wide receiver Jonathan Harris to make it 21–14.

After the teams exchanged three-and-outs, Weber drove down the field, finishing with a two-yard touchdown run by Godley. The Cowboys followed that up with a rushing touchdown by Jake Strong to make it 28–21 at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats increased their lead with another touchdown run from Godley, along with Jake Strong’s third-down pass on the following drive being intercepted by Weber senior safety BJ Carey, who ran the ball in for a Wildcat touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 42–21 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game.

On the following drive, McNeese running back Tre’Vonte Citizen scored on a 79-yard run, and was followed up by another interception thrown by Gilkey.

The Cowboys scored again, making it a one-score game with less than five minutes remaining. On their next drive, the Wildcats had to punt the ball away, giving the Cowboys the ball with two minutes and fourteen seconds remaining, with the chance to win or tie the game.

McNeese drove down the field and finished their drive with a 19-yard rushing touchdown by Jake Strong to make it a one-point game with 40 seconds left. The Cowboys elected to go for the two-point conversion to win the game, where Jake Strong threw the ball to Harris. However, the ball was batted down by Weber State senior defensive tackle Matt Herron, stopping the Cowboys from taking the late-game lead.

After recovering the onside kick, the game was sealed in favor of the Wildcats, winning their first game of the season.

After a three-game road trip, the Wildcats have their home opener on Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. The game also features the lighting of the “W” on the mountainside.

Leer en Español aquí.

Gavin Nelson
Gavin Nelson, Sports Editor