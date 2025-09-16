Police Blotter 09/15

Alcohol on campus

On Aug. 29, just after 11:15 p.m., Weber State University Police Department officers were conducting foot patrol at University Village when they spotted a door cracked open by a shoe. When officers passed by, they were able to see an alcoholic drink on the kitchen counter, prompting them to speak with the residents inside the room. Officers warned them about campus policy towards alcohol and confiscated the beverage.



Welfare Check

On Sept. 2, at around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Wildcat Village after residents of a dorm called to express their concern for the safety of one of their roommates. The roommate had entered the bathroom and started screaming. When officers arrived, they cleared the dorm and made contact with the roommate who explained that they had been having a bad day. Officers were able to verify that they were safe and cleared the call after that.



Missing Student

On Sept. 4, at 2:10 p.m., officers were contacted by a Weber State University instructor who reported that a student had gone missing. The student had reportedly gone to lunch and didn’t return back to their class. Officers then launched an investigation into known contacts of the student which included family and friends. The student was found and after the police were able to determine that they were in good health and back in class, the case was closed.



Alcohol

On Sept. 5, at 12:50 a.m., an officer was patrolling near the Lindquist Alumni Center. There, the officer was able to see a group of three individuals sitting at a picnic table with open alcohol cans. The officer approached them, took down their information and confiscated the cans.



Lewdness

On Sept. 7, at almost 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a call to Dee Event Center. It was reported that there was an individual who had been committing lewd acts. After officers spoke to the complainant, they were able to take their statement and located the suspect who had committed the act. Officers then booked the suspect into jail.



