The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

Police Blotter 09/15

Haven di Atene, Reporter
September 16, 2025
Categories:
MGN
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.

Alcohol on campus
On Aug. 29, just after 11:15 p.m., Weber State University Police Department officers were conducting foot patrol at University Village when they spotted a door cracked open by a shoe. When officers passed by, they were able to see an alcoholic drink on the kitchen counter, prompting them to speak with the residents inside the room. Officers warned them about campus policy towards alcohol and confiscated the beverage.

Welfare Check
On Sept. 2, at around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Wildcat Village after residents of a dorm called to express their concern for the safety of one of their roommates. The roommate had entered the bathroom and started screaming. When officers arrived, they cleared the dorm and made contact with the roommate who explained that they had been having a bad day. Officers were able to verify that they were safe and cleared the call after that.

Missing Student
On Sept. 4, at 2:10 p.m., officers were contacted by a Weber State University instructor who reported that a student had gone missing. The student had reportedly gone to lunch and didn’t return back to their class. Officers then launched an investigation into known contacts of the student which included family and friends. The student was found and after the police were able to determine that they were in good health and back in class, the case was closed.

Alcohol
On Sept. 5, at 12:50 a.m., an officer was patrolling near the Lindquist Alumni Center. There, the officer was able to see a group of three individuals sitting at a picnic table with open alcohol cans. The officer approached them, took down their information and confiscated the cans.

Lewdness
On Sept. 7, at almost 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a call to Dee Event Center. It was reported that there was an individual who had been committing lewd acts. After officers spoke to the complainant, they were able to take their statement and located the suspect who had committed the act. Officers then booked the suspect into jail.

Leer en Español aquí.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Annabelle Muster, who works in the Weber Cares Pantry welcomes in students Naomi Villanueva and Zulufa Kabuoo.-- Anabelle Muster, la cual trabaja en la despensa de Weber Cares le da la bienvenida a la nueva estudiante Naomi Villanueva y Zulufa Kabuoo
Weber Cares Pantry offers more than just food
The most recognizable piece of a mariachi outfit is the sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)--La parte mas reconocible de la vestimenta de un mariachi es su sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
How Weber State celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
The Weber State University Esports club all playing "Valorant" on PC systems.-- El club de eSports de la Universidad de Weber State juega "Valorant" en los sistemas de computadora
El equipo de eSports de Weber: Los jugadores tienen tácticas
The Weber State University Esports club all playing "Valorant" on PC systems.-- El club de eSports de la Universidad de Weber State juega "Valorant" en los sistemas de computadora
Weber State eSports team: Gamers got game
The most recognizable piece of a mariachi outfit is the sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)--La parte mas reconocible de la vestimenta de un mariachi es su sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Como Weber State celebra el mes de Herencia Hispana
Weber State University men's soccer team walking off the field after their Nationals victory in Texas.// El equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber State University caminando fuera del campo despues de su victoria nacional en Texas.
El fútbol masculino de los Wildcats gana dos partidos dentro del estado
More in Police Blotter
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police blotter 4/08
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police blotter 4/03
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police Blotter 3/18
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police Blotter 2/27
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police Blotter 2/25
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Reporte Policial 25/02
More in Police/Crime
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Registro Policial - 08/09
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police Blotter - 09/08
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Registro Policial - 02/09
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police Blotter - 09/02
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police Blotter 08/25
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police Blotter 7/29
About the Contributor
Haven di Atene
Haven di Atene, News Reporter