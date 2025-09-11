How Weber State celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Ogden is home to many diverse cultures and backgrounds that together make up the community in which Weber State University resides. One such diverse culture in this community is the Hispanic or Latino population.

According to the United States census taken in the year 2020, Ogden has a Hispanic population of 26,898 people which roughly makes up 30.3% of Ogden’s entire population. This is about a third of the Weber State and Ogden shared community who have Hispanic or Latino heritage.

Weber State University annually celebrates the community’s Hispanic heritage throughout the month of September with a series of events held on campus. These events are made possible by the planning and preparation of the Hispanic Heritage Committee.

Filled by the Hispanic faculty and staff members of Weber State, this committee works to put together activities that are designed to engage Hispanic and non-Hispanic students alike.

“Every single activity and event is planned with the intention to educate people about the culture, traditions and values,” said Mónica Rodriguez, student engagement program manager.

Connecting students to the culture through personal interactions can have a lasting impact, and Rodriguez is planning on achieving just that through the help of local partnerships with the Ogden School District, Ogden City and the Harvest Market.

According to Rodriguez, passively hearing about the culture is one thing but hands-on experience by meeting people is where students can help community members as well as students reach their maximum potential.

“We’re an eHSI institution, an emerging Hispanic institution. To be able to earn that label means they actually are retaining students and seeing them through graduation for ultimately degree completion,” said Lizbeth Velazquez, assistant professor of social work and gerontology.

Velazquez has a vision of how the events for Hispanic Heritage Month on campus are a great start, but she says the true celebration doesn’t end until the Hispanic students at Weber walk across that stage to collect their degree and take their place as strong leaders in society.

As for her part in helping Hispanic students achieve their maximum potential, Velazquez is hosting a panel discussion with some of her students on managing mental health through difficult times.

The panel can simultaneously help students who are facing mental health challenges and can give the future social workers in her class an opportunity to experience real-world social work in action.

“Students want to see other students as well and hear about their experiences,” Velazquez said. “There’s power in knowing that there’s a safe space where you feel like you belong.”

Trust and vulnerability can be more easily accessed between people with shared experiences, which is part of the reason why Velazquez wants to build a panel made up of current Weber State students. Velazquez said that kind of connection is what builds bridges between cultures thereby empowering all those who are involved to reach their full potential.

“A lot of the time, Hispanic communities or families do have a big support system. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the support system has a lot of understanding of college life,” said Esmeralda Coria, navigational academic advisor.

Coria highlighted a common issue students of Hispanic heritage face in the progress towards completing their degrees: being a first generation college student.

She said that the main purpose of her job and the heritage celebration on campus, from her perspective, is to connect students with the resources they need to feel confident and secure in seeking a degree from an institution of higher learning.

“I have seen students gain a deeper understanding of other people’s culture,” Coria said.

Rodriguez, Velazquez and Coria agree that the significance of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Weber State is to help students reach their maximum potential. This process has already started this year with the Latin art exhibit.

The exhibit features artwork from local Hispanic artists and can be found along the sky bridge for everyone to view. Along with the paintings, there are plaques commemorating one of the most well known Hispanic artists of all time, Frida Kahlo. It shares her story not only as an artist, but as an influential Latin American woman.

In addition, there will be a WSU Ballet Folklórico performance at the Ogden City Harvest Market. This will take place on Sept. 20 at the 25th Street and Grant Avenue Intersection at 7 p.m. Brightly colored costumes and graceful dancers will take center stage as they show a traditional Mexican folk dance.

Following that, students can stop by the Shepherd Union Atrium to compete in the “Salsa-ing with Hispanic Heritage and Guacamole and Salsa” contest. This will be a competition to see who can make the best salsa and guacamole. The contest will take place on Sept. 23 from 1-2 p.m.

Some of the events will take place the first two weeks of October as well. One such event is the “El Mercadito: Hispanic and Latino Farmers Market.” Students will be able to talk with vendors and experience the culture through tasting the various foods. Through student purchases, they will also be helping to keep these local businesses running.

Whether students have Hispanic heritage or not, these activities are open to all.

Leer en Español aquí.