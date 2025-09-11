The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

How Weber State celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Hannah Richards, Reporter
September 11, 2025
Categories:
AJ Handley
The most recognizable piece of a mariachi outfit is the sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)–La parte mas reconocible de la vestimenta de un mariachi es su sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)

Ogden is home to many diverse cultures and backgrounds that together make up the community in which Weber State University resides. One such diverse culture in this community is the Hispanic or Latino population.

According to the United States census taken in the year 2020, Ogden has a Hispanic population of 26,898 people which roughly makes up 30.3% of Ogden’s entire population. This is about a third of the Weber State and Ogden shared community who have Hispanic or Latino heritage.

Weber State University annually celebrates the community’s Hispanic heritage throughout the month of September with a series of events held on campus. These events are made possible by the planning and preparation of the Hispanic Heritage Committee.

Filled by the Hispanic faculty and staff members of Weber State, this committee works to put together activities that are designed to engage Hispanic and non-Hispanic students alike.

“Every single activity and event is planned with the intention to educate people about the culture, traditions and values,” said Mónica Rodriguez, student engagement program manager.

Connecting students to the culture through personal interactions can have a lasting impact, and Rodriguez is planning on achieving just that through the help of local partnerships with the Ogden School District, Ogden City and the Harvest Market.

According to Rodriguez, passively hearing about the culture is one thing but hands-on experience by meeting people is where students can help community members as well as students reach their maximum potential.

“We’re an eHSI institution, an emerging Hispanic institution. To be able to earn that label means they actually are retaining students and seeing them through graduation for ultimately degree completion,” said Lizbeth Velazquez, assistant professor of social work and gerontology.

Velazquez has a vision of how the events for Hispanic Heritage Month on campus are a great start, but she says the true celebration doesn’t end until the Hispanic students at Weber walk across that stage to collect their degree and take their place as strong leaders in society.

As for her part in helping Hispanic students achieve their maximum potential, Velazquez is hosting a panel discussion with some of her students on managing mental health through difficult times.

The panel can simultaneously help students who are facing mental health challenges and can give the future social workers in her class an opportunity to experience real-world social work in action.

“Students want to see other students as well and hear about their experiences,” Velazquez said. “There’s power in knowing that there’s a safe space where you feel like you belong.”

Trust and vulnerability can be more easily accessed between people with shared experiences, which is part of the reason why Velazquez wants to build a panel made up of current Weber State students. Velazquez said that kind of connection is what builds bridges between cultures thereby empowering all those who are involved to reach their full potential.

“A lot of the time, Hispanic communities or families do have a big support system. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the support system has a lot of understanding of college life,” said Esmeralda Coria, navigational academic advisor.

Coria highlighted a common issue students of Hispanic heritage face in the progress towards completing their degrees: being a first generation college student.

She said that the main purpose of her job and the heritage celebration on campus, from her perspective, is to connect students with the resources they need to feel confident and secure in seeking a degree from an institution of higher learning.

“I have seen students gain a deeper understanding of other people’s culture,” Coria said.

Rodriguez, Velazquez and Coria agree that the significance of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Weber State is to help students reach their maximum potential. This process has already started this year with the Latin art exhibit.

The exhibit features artwork from local Hispanic artists and can be found along the sky bridge for everyone to view. Along with the paintings, there are plaques commemorating one of the most well known Hispanic artists of all time, Frida Kahlo. It shares her story not only as an artist, but as an influential Latin American woman.

In addition, there will be a WSU Ballet Folklórico performance at the Ogden City Harvest Market. This will take place on Sept. 20 at the 25th Street and Grant Avenue Intersection at 7 p.m. Brightly colored costumes and graceful dancers will take center stage as they show a traditional Mexican folk dance.

Following that, students can stop by the Shepherd Union Atrium to compete in the “Salsa-ing with Hispanic Heritage and Guacamole and Salsa” contest. This will be a competition to see who can make the best salsa and guacamole. The contest will take place on Sept. 23 from 1-2 p.m.

Some of the events will take place the first two weeks of October as well. One such event is the “El Mercadito: Hispanic and Latino Farmers Market.” Students will be able to talk with vendors and experience the culture through tasting the various foods. Through student purchases, they will also be helping to keep these local businesses running.

Whether students have Hispanic heritage or not, these activities are open to all.

Leer en Español aquí.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Annabelle Muster, who works in the Weber Cares Pantry welcomes in students Naomi Villanueva and Zulufa Kabuoo.-- Anabelle Muster, la cual trabaja en la despensa de Weber Cares le da la bienvenida a la nueva estudiante Naomi Villanueva y Zulufa Kabuoo
Weber Cares Pantry offers more than just food
The Weber State University Esports club all playing "Valorant" on PC systems.-- El club de eSports de la Universidad de Weber State juega "Valorant" en los sistemas de computadora
El equipo de eSports de Weber: Los jugadores tienen tácticas
The Weber State University Esports club all playing "Valorant" on PC systems.-- El club de eSports de la Universidad de Weber State juega "Valorant" en los sistemas de computadora
Weber State eSports team: Gamers got game
The most recognizable piece of a mariachi outfit is the sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)--La parte mas reconocible de la vestimenta de un mariachi es su sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Como Weber State celebra el mes de Herencia Hispana
Weber State University men's soccer team walking off the field after their Nationals victory in Texas.// El equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber State University caminando fuera del campo despues de su victoria nacional en Texas.
El fútbol masculino de los Wildcats gana dos partidos dentro del estado
Weber State University men's soccer team walking off the field after their Nationals victory in Texas.// El equipo masculino de futbol de Weber State University caminando fuera del campo despues de su victoria nacional en Texas.
Wildcat men’s soccer wins two in-state games
More in Culture
A building with a large, brutalist construction project in the background.
OPINION: From remarkable to rubble: Ogden's historic buildings
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police Blotter - 09/08
The Two-Bit Bistro on a sunny day.-- El Two-Bit Bistro en un día soleado.
OPINIÓN: De remarcados a solo restos: Los edificios históricos de Ogden
Phi Gamma Lambda pose for a photo in front of their booth at the Weber State University Block Party.-- Phi Gamma Lambda posa para una foto en frente de su cubículo en la Weber State University Block Party.
Wildcats living the Greek life
The black sheep statue inside of the Friendship Circle Room, meant to symbolize the common experience of feeling like a black sheep shared by some LGBTQ+.-- La estatua de una oveja negra dentro del cuarto circular de la amistad, la cual simboliza la experiencia común de sentirse como una oveja negra siendo un miembro de la comunidad LGBTQ+.
Encircle abre una nueva casa para la comunidad LGBTQ+ en Ogden
Phi Gamma Lambda fraternity brothers at Buffalo Wild Wings for their Wing challenge.-- Los hermanos de la fraternidad Phi Gamma Lambda en Buffalo Wild Wings para su Wing challenge.
Los Wildcats viviendo la vida griega
More in Culture/Diversity
A protest sign is held up at the Pride Rally reading, "Pride started with protest."// Un letrero de la protesta del rally de Orgullo dice, "El orgullo empezo con una protesta"
Comunidad LGBTQ hace un rally en el Capitolio del Estado
A protest sign is held up at the Pride Rally reading, "Pride started with protest."//
LGBTQ community rallies at the State Capitol
Yaks in Nepal on the way to the Mount Everest base camp, 2024.
Harsh terrain and kindred hearts: WSU announces another trip to Nepal
The historic downtown of the capitol of Poland, Warsaw
OPINION: Crossing cultures: My experience moving from Poland to Ogden
The Elizabeth Hall building on Weber State's Ogden campus is named after Elizabeth Dee Shaw Stewart.// El edificio Elizabeth Hall en el campus de Ogden de la Universidad de Weber State es nombrado después de Elizabeth Dee Shaw Stewart.
Las mujeres que le dieron forma a Weber State
Architecture in Urbino, Italy. (Taken June 2023) // Arquitectura en Urbino, Italia. (Tomada Junio, 2023)
Ganando un punto de vista global: Nuevas oportunidades para estudiar en el extranjero
About the Contributor
Hannah Richards
Hannah Richards, Culture Reporter