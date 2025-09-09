Women’s soccer take down the Broncos in Boise

Weber State University bounced back after the 1–0 defeat against the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, with a 2–0 victory against the Boise State University Broncos.

Weber State made Big Sky Conference history on Sept. 4 in Boise, Idaho. The Wildcats scored the fastest goal in conference history, just 21 seconds into the match. In a sequence with deflections between both teams inside the Boise State six-yard box, the ball hit the post twice before finally being deflected in by forward Presley Ray to take a 1–0 lead. Both teams took four shots each to close out the first half, with Weber holding the one-goal advantage.

The second half was a different story, with constant pressure being put on by the Broncos. Weber was able to put off two total shots for the second half. Boise State had 12 shots rain down on the Wildcat goalkeeper in the second half of the game. However, with the 16 shots that the Broncos got off, only four were on target.

Despite all the pressure from Boise State, Weber doubled the lead, with senior forward Sammie Sofonia scoring the goal with a pinpoint pass by freshman defender Bailey Brown. In minute 88, the Broncos received a penalty kick. However, Weber goalkeeper Lauren Butorac was determined to keep the clean sheet and saved the penalty kick. Weber had four saves compared to Boise’s two on the night.

Weber State held off Boise State and won the game 2–0. Weber now has a record of 4–2 in the first season under new head coach Kyle Christensen. The Wildcats have defeated both an opponent in the Pac-12 Conference and also the Mountain West Conference at the start of this 2025 season.

Weber will now prepare for a matchup in Logan against the Aggies of Utah State University on Sept. 11. The Wildcats lost the matchup in the previous season against the Aggies. Weber started the game with a 2–0 lead but gave up four unanswered goals to lose 4–2. Weber now looks to obtain revenge against its in-state rival and add one more tally to the win column on the season.

Leer en Español aquí.