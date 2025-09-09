The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Related Image

Women’s soccer take down the Broncos in Boise

Brayson Brown, Assistant Sports Editor
September 9, 2025
Categories:
Weber State Athletics
Weber State University women’s soccer players Brynlee Meyerhoffer (#21) and Saylor Schlosser (#23) high-five as they walk down the field for a kickoff.

Weber State University bounced back after the 1–0 defeat against the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, with a 2–0 victory against the Boise State University Broncos.

Weber State made Big Sky Conference history on Sept. 4 in Boise, Idaho. The Wildcats scored the fastest goal in conference history, just 21 seconds into the match. In a sequence with deflections between both teams inside the Boise State six-yard box, the ball hit the post twice before finally being deflected in by forward Presley Ray to take a 1–0 lead. Both teams took four shots each to close out the first half, with Weber holding the one-goal advantage.

The second half was a different story, with constant pressure being put on by the Broncos. Weber was able to put off two total shots for the second half. Boise State had 12 shots rain down on the Wildcat goalkeeper in the second half of the game. However, with the 16 shots that the Broncos got off, only four were on target.

Despite all the pressure from Boise State, Weber doubled the lead, with senior forward Sammie Sofonia scoring the goal with a pinpoint pass by freshman defender Bailey Brown. In minute 88, the Broncos received a penalty kick. However, Weber goalkeeper Lauren Butorac was determined to keep the clean sheet and saved the penalty kick. Weber had four saves compared to Boise’s two on the night.

Weber State held off Boise State and won the game 2–0. Weber now has a record of 4–2 in the first season under new head coach Kyle Christensen. The Wildcats have defeated both an opponent in the Pac-12 Conference and also the Mountain West Conference at the start of this 2025 season.

Weber will now prepare for a matchup in Logan against the Aggies of Utah State University on Sept. 11. The Wildcats lost the matchup in the previous season against the Aggies. Weber started the game with a 2–0 lead but gave up four unanswered goals to lose 4–2. Weber now looks to obtain revenge against its in-state rival and add one more tally to the win column on the season.

Leer en Español aquí.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Annabelle Muster, who works in the Weber Cares Pantry welcomes in students Naomi Villanueva and Zulufa Kabuoo.-- Anabelle Muster, la cual trabaja en la despensa de Weber Cares le da la bienvenida a la nueva estudiante Naomi Villanueva y Zulufa Kabuoo
Weber Cares Pantry offers more than just food
The most recognizable piece of a mariachi outfit is the sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)--La parte mas reconocible de la vestimenta de un mariachi es su sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
How Weber State celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
The Weber State University Esports club all playing "Valorant" on PC systems.-- El club de eSports de la Universidad de Weber State juega "Valorant" en los sistemas de computadora
El equipo de eSports de Weber: Los jugadores tienen tácticas
The Weber State University Esports club all playing "Valorant" on PC systems.-- El club de eSports de la Universidad de Weber State juega "Valorant" en los sistemas de computadora
Weber State eSports team: Gamers got game
The most recognizable piece of a mariachi outfit is the sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)--La parte mas reconocible de la vestimenta de un mariachi es su sombrero. (A.J.Handley/TheSignpost)
Como Weber State celebra el mes de Herencia Hispana
Weber State University men's soccer team walking off the field after their Nationals victory in Texas.// El equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber State University caminando fuera del campo despues de su victoria nacional en Texas.
El fútbol masculino de los Wildcats gana dos partidos dentro del estado
More in Soccer
Weber State University men's soccer team walking off the field after their Nationals victory in Texas.// El equipo masculino de futbol de Weber State University caminando fuera del campo despues de su victoria nacional en Texas.
Wildcat men’s soccer wins two in-state games
Weber State University women's soccer players Brynlee Meyerhoffer (#21) and Saylor Schlosser (#23) high-five as they walk down the field for a kickoff.
Wildcats derrotaron a los Broncos en Boise
Lily Blum dribbles past a California State University player. (Weber State Athletics)
Women’s soccer gets three wins in a row
Isabella Sackett lines up a kick. (Weber State Athletics)-- Isabella Sackett se prepara para una pateada al balón.
El fútbol femenino recibe tres victorias seguidas
Weber State University men's soccer team walking off the field after their Nationals victory in Texas.// El equipo masculino de futbol de Weber State University caminando fuera del campo despues de su victoria nacional en Texas.
Viendo al equipo masculino de fútbol de Weber State del 2025
Weber State University women's soccer defender, Isabella Sackett (#14), dribbles the ball away from an opposing player.// Defensora del equipo de fútbol feminino de Weber State University Isabella Sackett (14), have dribles con la pelota para pasar a la jugadora del equipo contrario.
Wildcats women’s soccer kicks off the 2025 season
More in Sports
Quarterback Jackson Gilkey spins out of a block. (AJ Handley-TheSignpost)-- Corredor Jackson Gilkey da la vuelta para salir de un bloqueo. (AJ Handley-TheSignpost)
La batalla de los Wildcats: Weber vs. Arizona football
Weber State University defense scrambles to tackle the University of Arizona reciever. (AJ Handley-TheSignpost)
Battle of the Wildcats: Weber vs. Arizona football
Jayda Tupea leaps into the air to spike the ball. (Weber State Athletics).-- Jayda Tupea salta en el tire para rematar la pelota. (Weber State Athletics)
El equipo de voleibol de Weber State arrasa en el Wildcat Invitational
Weber State University quarterback, Jackson Gilkey (#2) throws the ball overhand in an attempted pass.-- El quarterback de Weber State University Jackson Gilkey (#2) tire la pelota for encima de su cabeza intentando hacer un pase.
Los Wildcats pierden contra James Madison en el primer partido
Weber State University quarterback, Jackson Gilkey (#2) throws the ball overhand in an attempted pass.-- El quarterback de Weber State University Jackson Gilkey (#2) tire la pelota for encima de su cabeza intentando hacer un pase.
Wildcats Fall to James Madison in football opener
Weber State University Volleyball won their first three games this season. (Weber State Athletics)
Weber State volleyball sweeps Wildcat Invitational
About the Contributor
Brayson Brown
Brayson Brown, Assistant Sports Editor