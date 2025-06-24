The Student News Site of Weber State University

Weber State women’s track & field finishes its season

Brayson Brown, Assistant Editor
June 24, 2025
Weber State Athletics
Saga Hagelin running during the Big Sky Track and Field Big Sky Championship.

The Weber State University women’s track & field team competed in the Big Sky Championships, aiming to qualify for the NCAA Regionals. None qualified for nationals.

In the 10,000-meter race, Weber had four athletes: Laurie Murphy, Frances Hudson, Trisha Davis and Courtney Earl. Murphy secured the final spot to qualify for regionals with a time of 36:11.70.

Miley Richards took 6th with a distance of 39.87 meters in the javelin throw. Bailey Tovey came in 11th with a distance of 30.79 meters.

In the long jump, Makayla Oliver took 14th with a distance of 5.23 meters.

Saga Hagelin finished 5th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:29.27.

Kapuake’oke’oomele Pulotu repeated as the Big Sky champion in the discus, with her top throw at 51.42 meters.

At the NCAA Regionals first round in College Station, Texas, Hagelin was the top finisher, finishing her run in 16th place with a time of 10:09:91 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She finished just four spots short of advancing to the next round.

Pulotu finished in 28th place at regionals with her best throw being 52.20m. She ends her career as a Wildcat with the javelin school record of 52.4 meters in 2024.

Murphy finished her 10,000-meter race in 39th place with a time of 36:23:77. Murphy concluded her Wildcat career with the eighth-fastest time in school history in the 10,000 at 34:16:22

Lastly, Richards finished 6th at the Big Sky Championships to advance to the first round of the NCAA regionals. In the javelin, Richards finished 41st with a distance of 43.18 meters.

