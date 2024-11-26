The Student News Site of Weber State University

Police blotter 11/26

Tatem Cooper, Reporter
November 26, 2024
MGN
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.

Missing chairs

On Nov. 14, a Weber State University police officer responded to a theft report at University Village. Eight high-end gaming chairs were taken from the public lounge at the University Village Community Center. Cameras in the area showed multiple student athletes and two WSU employees taking them to various locations. Eventually all chairs were returned.

County scammer

On Nov. 16, WSU police officers responded to an assist call. They met with international students who were being scammed by another person. The suspect has a history of scamming people in the county by targeting international students and trying to get them to make payments on things such as apartments or storage units. The officers made contact with the suspect and told him not to contact the students ever again. The students did not want to press charges, and no further action was taken.

Assault

On Nov. 16, Weber State officers responded to McKay-Dee Hospital for a report of an assault that occurred in the Wildcat Village. The victim stated that he and his roommate had gotten into a disagreement with someone and was assaulted. The victim has severe lacerations to the head but contact with the suspect was unsuccessful. The victim did not press charges against the suspect, and he was relocated to a different room.

Stolen tire

On Nov. 16, a Weber State officer was patrolling the Dee Events Center parking lot and found a vehicle that was missing the driver’s side front tire. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle who happened to be a student, and it was verified that the tire had been stolen.

Parking lot altercation

On Nov. 16, Weber State University officers were dispatched to a call about threats being made in the Dee Events Center parking lot. They met with a group of minors who were able to describe a vehicle full of college students. The vehicle had done donuts around them and kept asking them to fight. WSU officers observed the vehicle return to the parking lot, conducted a stop and spoke with the occupants about the event.

Tatem Cooper
Tatem Cooper, News Reporter