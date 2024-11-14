Police blotter 11/14

False alarm

Weber State University police officers were dispatched to a suspicious person with a sword near Tracy Hall on Oct. 31. When officers made contact with the subject, they were able to determine that the sword was not actually real.

Lewdness

On Oct. 31, Weber State officers noticed two individuals walking into a single public bathroom inside Wildcat Village. Officers were able to determine that inappropriate behavior was taking place. After speaking with both parties, they were both warned of the crime and told not to do it again.

Halloween theft

On Nov. 3, a WSU officer investigated a theft call from the Wildcat Village. The officer received a complaint about a missing Halloween decoration. Cameras were reviewed, and an individual was seen taking a decoration and bringing it back to their room. Officers made contact with the suspect, retrieved the stolen object and issued a warning.