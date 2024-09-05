The Student News Site of Weber State University

WSUSA holds Donuts and Discussion

Cooper Hatsis, Assistant Section Editor
September 5, 2024
Cooper Hatsis
An advertisement for Donuts and Discussions in Shepherd Union Building.

Shepherd Union hosted a Donuts and Discussion event in Ballroom C on Aug. 28. During this event, Weber State University students, faculty and staff can connect over donuts to talk about the resources that are offered on campus as well as recent policy changes.

Donuts and Discussion first started in fall 2023 to address campus climate issues. There have been a few discussions a semester since then, especially regarding the changes on campus caused by House Bill 261, which prevents practices on campus that revolve around identity.

This event was suggested by student leaders and faculty in hopes of creating ongoing conversations about what is happening on campus. This most recent discussion was hosted by Mia Foster, the Weber State University Student Association executive vice president, who started the discussion by explaining what WSUSA does to help the campus and student population.

“Our goal is to be there for the students,” Foster said. “We are the voice of the students — we find activities for them to do and how we can support the student. Everything is student-based and the greatest thing is that if you’re a student, you can get involved with WSUSA.”

Foster asked those in attendance to discuss a campus resource that was beneficial to them. Participants mentioned the Counseling and Psychological Center, gym facilities and the previous Women’s Center, whose resources are now a part of the Student Success Center.

Foster then moved the discussion to some of the issues students might face this semester. These included difficulty finding student health resources, campus computers not running smoothly and changes made to disability services.

After this, Foster focused the conversation on how students can become more involved on campus.

“It can be very difficult to get involved on campus, but you’d be really shocked on how it can transform lives. I have never done student government before,” Foster said. “When I got to Weber, I had some very great student mentors who led me down a path of getting involved and feeling who I am as a person.”

Many attendees discussed how students can become more involved with Weber State and build strong social connections through the various clubs and organizations that populate the campus. Some in attendance brought up the power of social media and how effective it can be when it comes to finding clubs and activities happening around campus.

Others gave advice on how to make friends on campus, such as always finding someone to sit by in class or even having the courage to attend events alone and make new connections there. One student spoke on how joining the Wildcat Scholars changed their life by improving their learning skills and social life.

“When you start realizing that your college campus is your home, that is how you know you’re doing it right,” Foster said.

WSUSA looks forward to hosting more important discussions about Weber State policies and resources, while also providing donuts to those who attend the discussions.

Future Donuts and Discussion events are scheduled for Sept. 12 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and again on Nov. 4 from 10-11 a.m. Both events will be held in the Shepherd Union ballrooms.

Cooper Hatsis
Cooper Hatsis, Culture Assistant Editor