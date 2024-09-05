“Off the Record”: A look into Cuban society

“Off the Record: Cuba” is a new thought-provoking magazine written by Patrick Johnson, a Weber State University communication student, who completed the 36-page self-produced journalistic project on life in Cuba in July 2024.

This project, entirely initiated by Johnson, explores the reality of Cuban life, especially for independent journalists, artists, workers and business people, contrasting it with Northern Utah culture. Johnson wrote all the content, took all the photos himself during his journey in Cuba, created all the graphic designs and later worked out local sponsorships to bring the magazine to life.

“I wanted my work to be able to reach as many people as possible, so it wasn’t exclusive for anyone,” Johnson mentioned. This is also the reason why he chose the magazine format, as it allows the readers to follow the words along with the digital visuals.

Accessibility to “Off the Record” would not have been possible without the support of sponsors, particularly Lucky Slice Pizza. The collaboration began when Johnson proactively reached out and asked. Faced with the challenge of securing funds, Johnson organized fundraisers and sought various ways to get the word out about his work. Lucky Slice played a crucial role by donating pizza and collaborating through Instagram, significantly contributing to the project’s success. Additionally, Ogden Contemporary Arts, The Ogdenite and Happy Magpie Book & Quill also supported the magazine’s production.

Readers can access “Off the Record” in a couple of ways. A limited number of printed copies were produced, but those interested in obtaining one can order it by reaching out personally to Johnson via Instagram @pvtrickjohnson. Additionally, Happy Magpie Book & Quill, an independent bookstore in Ogden, offers the magazine’s electronic version on their website, or readers can find it available at the bookstore itself.

The inspiration behind “Off the Record” is a crossroads of experiences and interests. His fascination with Cuba began in an academic setting during a summer study abroad trip. Eager for an adventure, Johnson seized the opportunity. His love for snowboarding also played a significant role, as he was inspired and motivated by the “do it yourself” culture that is prevalent in the snowboarding community. The influences of designing and customizing his own snowboarding gear led Johnson to the realization that he was capable of embodying the same spirit of self-expression in his journalistic project.

“Off the Record” takes readers on an adventure through the eyes of the author, exploring the lessons that can be learned when comparing two distinct societies. A key aspect of “Off the Record” is its examination of individualistic society in the Western U.S., contrasted with the more collectivist nature of Cuban society. Johnson highlights the importance of community and emphasizes that your community matters more than anything else, as it can inspire a positive change.