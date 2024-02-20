The last great American spin class

If you love Taylor Swift and are looking for a good workout, look no further. Taylor Swift Cycle Night will be held Feb. 20 in the Wildcat Center in studio 203 at 5 p.m. and will be led by Lori Harland, a WSU cycle instructor. Friendship bracelet making and photos will take place before the class starts. Space is limited, so showing up early is recommended.

“From a marketing perspective, she is the moment,” Leslie Davis, marketing coordinator for Weber State campus recreation, said.

In the past year, Taylor Swift has released two re-recordings of her albums, performed a three-and-a-half hour show at numerous venues, won Time Magazine’s Person of the Year award, won this year’s Grammy for Album of the Year and announced a brand new album.

With all the excitement surrounding Swift lately, Davis, a Swiftie herself, saw a perfect opportunity to host a recreation night centered around Swift and her music.

The goal for this event, aside from having a good time and getting in a good workout, is to draw more people into the fitness program.

“I knew students would be really excited, so I collaborated with the fitness program to do Taylor Swift Night to get all the Swifties involved and hopefully they’ll like group exercise classes and come even after that,” Davis said.

Davis said the night will start with friendship bracelet making, mingling and bracelet trading. There will also be photo opportunities. Students are also encouraged to bring the bracelets they already have, whether it be for trading or just to show off.

While Taylor Swift-themed outfits are encouraged, cyclists can also wear regular workout clothes. The cycle class itself will be 50 minutes long, done entirely to Taylor Swift’s discography. Each of the artist’s “eras” will be represented at least once.

Every student who attends will receive a custom Weber Rec friendship bracelet as well as four custom stickers. These stickers reference Swift eras, combining the era idea with the different recreation programs at Weber.

“It’s for anyone, all our group exercise classes are free with an active Wildcard,” Davis said. Students do not need to register in advance.

Davis herself recently started cycle class as a beginner.

“It’s not as scary as you think it is,” she said.