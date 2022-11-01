News Quiz 11/1

QUESTIONS:

1. Henry Cavill is not returning to reprise his role of Geralt of Riva in the upcoming fourth season of “The Witcher” on Netflix. What is the name of the actor taking over that role?

A. Liam Hemsworth

B. David Tennant

C. Chris Hemsworth

D. Dwayne Johnson

2. A major U.S. politician’s husband was brutally attacked in their home this past week. What is the name of this politician?

A. Kamala Harris

B. Nancy Pelosi

C. Stacey Abrams

D. Elizabeth Warren

3. Where will the Utah Department of Transportation’s new express lane be placed on Utah’s highways?

A. Bangerter Highways

B. Legacy Highway

C. I-15

D. I-80

4. A man attempted to kidnap a teenage girl in this popular Lehi corn maze. What is the name of the corn maze?

A. Cornholes

B. Black Island Farms

C. Green Acres

D. Cornbelly’s

ANSWERS:

1. The answer is A, Liam Hemsworth. According to Entertainment Weekly, Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Riva in the fourth season of the Netflix original series, “The Witcher”. Although not directly stated, there is speculation that this departure is due to Henry Cavill’s return to the iconic role of Superman, first seen in the recently released “Black Adam.”

2. The answer is B, Nancy Pelosi. According to the Los Angeles Times, her husband, Paul, was brutally attacked by an intruder who has since been identified as David DePape, who is still in custody. Paul Pelosi is still recovering from surgery from the injuries sustained from the attack. He was attacked at their home.

3. The answer is C, I-15. According to the Standard Examiner, this new express lane will be placed on I-15 from Layton to Roy. It will not be a free express lane however, and will require a toll or an Express pass. A completion date has yet to be announced.

4. The answer is D, Cornbelly’s. According to KSL, Cornbelly’s is a very popular corn maze and carnival that opens by Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. The man grabbed a 14-year-old girl as she left to walk through the parking lot of the corn maze. The man fled the scene after the girl screamed.