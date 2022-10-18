NEWS QUIZ – 10/18

QUESTIONS

What hit television show is kicking off its third season with a theatrical release of its premiere episodes on November 18?

The Winchesters

The Crown

The Chosen

Abbott Elementary

Following his expulsion from Twitter, Kanye West is buying which social media platform?

Parler

Facebook

Gettr

Instagram

How much was Alex Jones ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay for his role in the spread of misinformation about the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary?

$596 million

$1.6 billion

$965 million

$50.1 million

4. How many migratory birds are there being threatened as the Great Salt Lake dries up?

1,000

50,000

800,000

10 million

ANSWERS

The answer is C, The Chosen. According to Deseret News, on Nov. 18, the global phenomenon of a TV show, The Chosen, is debuting in theaters with its premiere episode. This is following the massive success of the series’ Christmas special last year, which was also a theatrical release. The episodes will be in theaters for a limited time, with the episodes premiering on the series’ free mobile app in December. https://www.deseret.com/faith/2022/10/7/23321699/the-chosen-season-3-dallas-jenkins-theaters/

The answer is A, Parler. According to KSL, with Kanye West being booted off of twitter, he is taking to the outcast conservative platform, Parler, to make his posts. Not only is he migrating to that platform, but he is purchasing it for an undisclosed amount. https://www.ksl.com/article/50496799/kanye-west-to-buy-conservative-social-media-platform-parler/

The answer is C, according to The Associated Press, at the conclusion of a hearing held in Connecticut last week, Alex Jones was ordered to pay a hefty sum of $965 million. This is due in large part to his website, Infowars, spreading misinformation about the shootings. Infowars has spread false information about Sandy Hook and many conservative movements over the past several years. This is likely to bankrupt Alex Jones and his company. https://apnews.com/article/shootings-school-connecticut-conspiracy-alex-jones-3f579380515fdd6eb59f5bf0e3e1c08f/

The answer is D, according to The New York Times, the Great Salt Lake has already dried up more than two-thirds of the way. Scientists fear that the brine shrimp and flies in the lake might begin to disappear as early as this summer, endangering the 10 million migrating birds who pause at the lake each year to devour the small creatures.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/07/climate/salt-lake-city-climate-disaster.html